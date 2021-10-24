Box Office: Timothée Chalamet 'Dune' best Warner Bros. film of 2021, to cross $50 million

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s 'Dune' has reportedly opened at the top of the earning list in the American box office on Friday with $17.5 million from 4,125 theaters, reports claim.

If things continue at this pace, then experts predict the sci-fic adaptation is looking to amass another $35 million or more this weekend.

'Dune' has opted for a hybrid release, with the film releasing simultaneously on HBO Max.

The film is a joint venture between The Legendary and Warner Bros. and has earned a total of $5.1 million in Thursday previews and Friday initial shows, thus making it Warner Bros.' grandest opening of 2021. Out of that money, IMAX alone contributed $4.2 million dollars to the enture gross income.

'Dune' was a raging success in the international film festival circuit, with getitng long standing ovations from the crowd at the Venice Film festival 2021.

Also the fact that it has a 83 per cent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- Cinemascore otherwise, helps. This week, the majority of ticket buyers were aged between 18 to 35 years.

Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic has a stellar cast, including including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Zendaya.

As per a THR report, 'Dune' will easily win the weekend box office race this time, but its theatrical performance could get hampered due to its availability at home.

