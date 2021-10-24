Elton John reveals what he'll do after his farewell tour

Sir Elton John is sharing his retiring plans.



John has just released his new album, The Lockdown Sessions, and will soon be resuming his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour'. After that, the singer will only focus on his family.



Speaking in a recent interview with Today, the 74-year-old revealed his retirement plans, which only include his family - husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary, 10, and Elijah, 8, after the Europe tour.

Also read: Jay Black, Jay and the Americans' lead singer, dead at 82



''They're going to be teenagers soon. I need to be with them." John said.



“I’ll be 76 [when the tour is over],” he added. Elton continued, “I don’t know how much time I have left on this earth after that. You know, I’ve had enough applause. I don’t want to keep traveling. I don’t want to be away from my family.”

Also read: Dwayne Johnson on his presidential bid: I’m not a politician, that’s the truth



He went on to reveal that “everything excites [him]” these days, adding, “Every day is a bonus. I’m sober, I’m clean, and I can appreciate life on life’s terms.”



He also admitted that he is "so excited to go and play again in front of people" amid the waning pandemic, and that "the reaction from fans" makes his "soul jump."