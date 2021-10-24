Dwayne Johnson on his presidential bid: I’m not a politician, that’s the truth

After creating a lot of buzz about his political debut, Dwayne Johnson is again giving an update on his political career.



The wrestler turned actor, who has often suggested the possibility of having a political future, recently shared his honest feelings after doing a small amount of research on it.

Sharing his thought, Dwayne took to Instagram and shared a long message saying, ''he's not a politician, that’s the truth''.

“Conversations always swirl when it comes to me running for POTUS one day,” Johnson posted on Instagram. “The latest poll showed that 46% of Americans would support me running for President. For my @vanityfair interview, I spent a lot of time with my writer (and tequila drinking buddy:), Chris Heath about my honest feelings regarding this unbelievable support I potentially could have.”



Further adding, that the support is “so humbling”, but he’s not sure that he is the right choice for the position.



“At the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics,” Johnson said. “I care deeply about our country. And I care about every f[–]king American who bleeds red — and that’s all of them. There’s no delusion here.”

He continued, “I may have some leadership qualities but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great Presidential candidate. And that’s where I am today.”



“I’m not a politician so I don’t care what side of the street you live on or what side of the aisle you sit on,” Johnson wrote. “Core values matter. Work hard, take care of your family, be kind to people, take pride in your name, take pride in your own two hands, be inclusive and respect everyone and don’t be full of sh–]t. I’m not a politician, but that’s the truth.”