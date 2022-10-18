'Black Adam': What is Justice Society? Justice League's predecessor explained

'Black Adam' is almost here. The film, which marks the superhero movie foray of Dwayne Johnson, has been in development in one form or another since the early 2000s. Now, finally, the iconic character, who is sometimes a supervillain and sometimes an antihero, is finally debuting in live-action. The character has been in existence since 1945, the earlier years of modern American comics. But it is not just Teth-Adam that is a part of the movie. This Jaume Collet-Serra directorial also marks the first live-action appearance of the Justice Society of America (JSA) or just Justice Society. For non-comic-book readers, JSA might appear to be a new entity, but actually, it predates the Justice League of America, the current premier team of DC superheroes.

Which actors star as the Justice Society in 'Black Adam'?

ldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan star as members of the Justice Society Carter Hall or Hawkman, Albert "Al" Rothstein or Atom Smasher, Maxine Hunkel or Cyclone, Amon, and Kent Nelson or Doctor Fate, respectively. There is a great mix of different kinds of superheroes.

So what, exactly, is Justice Society?

First appearing in an issue of All Star Comics, the Justice Society was introduced as a team of superheroes taking on supervillains by banding together — something that was a new concept. JSA was the first superhero team ever in comics. The original members of the team were Doctor Fate, Hourman, the Spectre, Sandman, Atom, the Flash, Green Lantern, and Hawkman. While the Flash and Green Lantern will be familiar to many, they were early versions of the characters. Alan Scott was Green Lantern and Jason Peter "Jay" Garrick was the Flash.

Why did JLA replace the Justice Society?

Mostly due to waning sales. While JSA had been incredibly popular when it debuted, by the late 1940s, it had become less popular. But the concept, as you well know by looking at JLA and Avengers, did not go away. DC rebooted the superhero team as the Justice League in the Silver Age of Comics (1956 to 1970). But JSA has been intermittently popular in the subsequent decades. It has seen a new lease of life. After the release of 'Black Adam', the super-team should see another boost in its popularity.

Do JSA and Black Adam fight in 'Black Adam'?

The trailers have led us to believe, yes, they fight. Teth-Adam wakes up from a 5000 years slumber, is understandably grumpy, and is looking to avenge the injustice done to him. However, he does not realise that JSA exists. He fights them. We also know, or at least are pretty certain, that eventually Black Adam and the JSA patch up and take on the common villain together called Ishmael Gregor or Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari) who has demonic powers.

'Black Adam' releases on October 20.