'Black Adam' first reactions: Dwayne Johnson's DC film is 'epic on every Level'

Dwayne Johnson-led upcoming DC movie 'Black Adam' has been a long time coming. It has been in development in one form or another since the early 2000s, and even Johnson has been attached to portray the character since 2007. And finally, it is coming. In this Jaume Collet-Serra directorial, Johnson plays the role of the iconic DC anti-hero and Shazam's arch-enemy. Earlier Johnson was going to essay the character opposite Zachary Levi in 2019's 'Shazam!' but then it was decided to give the character a solo movie first. Apart from the titular character, the movie also marks the live-action debut of the Justice Society, which was the original superhero team of the DC Universe before Justice League debuted.

'Black Adam' was recently screened and the first reactions from critics are out. And thus far, they are positive

Collider's Steven Weintraub tweeted, "have seen #BlackAdam. @TheRock is fantastic as Black Adam. He spent 10 years getting ready for this role and he literally kills anyone and everyone in his way and I loved that he didn't pull back on who Black Adam is. Left the theater wanting to see the sequel immediately."

Fandango's Erik Davis wrote, "DC’s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you’re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please!"

Independent critic Paul McGuire Grimes wrote, "Epic on Every Level."

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis wrote, "Pierce Brosnan kills it as Doctor Fate. He steals scenes. Charismatic as ever. Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman leaves a lot of meat on the bone for future stories to dig deeper into. His action scenes are terrific. #BlackAdam relies on action, lands some humor, and it’s bad-ass."

Variety's Courtney Howard wrote, ".@TheRock is terrific in #BlackAdam, which includes a hearty amount of real world touchstones (most affecting is it reinforces the need for heroes in bleak times). Director Juame Collet-Serra lays out building blocks for a larger, grand universe. Action is lively & BIG in scale."

The film also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan as Carter Hall or Hawkman, Albert "Al" Rothstein or Atom Smasher, Adrianna Tomaz or Isis, Ishmael Gregor / Sabbac, Maxine Hunkel or Cyclone, Amon, and Kent Nelson or Doctor Fate, respectively.

'Black Adam' releases on October 20.