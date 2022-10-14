'Black Adam': Everything to know about Dwayne Johnson's DC movie in pics

'Black Adam' marks Dwayne Johnson's grand debut in superhero films. He portrays the role of Teth-Adam or Black Adam, an ancient antihero who lived in fictional North African nation of 5000 years ago, and is now reawakened. He is an archenemy of Shazam and is expected to face Superman as well. Earlier Johnson was going to essay the character opposite Zachary Levi in 2019's 'Shazam!' but then it was decided to give the character a solo movie first. There is a huge excitement surrounding 'Black Adam'. The early reactions to the film on social media sites are out, and they are wildly positive.

Here is everything you need to know about 'Black Adam':