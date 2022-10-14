'Black Adam': Everything to know about Dwayne Johnson's DC movie in pics

Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 08:32 AM(IST)

'Black Adam' marks Dwayne Johnson's grand debut in superhero films. He portrays the role of Teth-Adam or Black Adam, an ancient antihero who lived in fictional North African nation of 5000 years ago, and is now reawakened. He is an archenemy of Shazam and is expected to face Superman as well.  Earlier Johnson was going to essay the character opposite Zachary Levi in 2019's 'Shazam!' but then it was decided to give the character a solo movie first. There is a huge excitement surrounding 'Black Adam'. The early reactions to the film on social media sites are out, and they are wildly positive. 

Here is everything you need to know about 'Black Adam':

Creative team

Spanish-American director Jaume Collet-Serra is helming 'Black Adam'. He had also directed Johnson in 'The Jungle Cruise'. He is otherwise known for his horror films: 'House of Wax' (2005), 'Orphan' (2009), and 'The Shallows' (2016). In 'Black Adam' he uses a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Lawrence Sher, who won acclaim and an Oscar nomination for his work on 'Joker', is handling the cinematography. John Lee and Michael L. Sale are the editors. Lorne Balfe has composed the music. 
 

Cast

Apart from Johnson himself, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan also star. The cast is packed with talented names. 
 

Just who the hell is Black Adam?

As mentioned above, Teth-Adam was a resident of Kahndaq in 5000 years ago and has resurfaced. In the comics, and in the film, he was bestowed with powers by Shazam, not the superhero, but the wizard of the same name played by Djimon Hounsou. In the lore, Black Adam is the main enemy of Shazam, but also comes in conflict with Superman every now and then. He is also supremely powerful and can trade punches with both characters, who themselves are extremely powerful. Black Adam also has a poignant history. In the modern world, he reawakens after an imprisonment of 5000 years, and is this furious. He comes in conflict with the Justice Society of America.
 

Justice Society of America? Now what's that?

Justice Society of America is a team of superhero that predates Avengers and even Justice League. In fact, it is the oldest superhero team in comics, first appearing in the misty days of American comics in early 1940s. The Justice League was a successor of the Justice Society of America. Doctor Fate, Hourman, the Spectre, Sandman, Atom, the Flash, Green Lantern, and Hawkman were the original members of JSA, and as you might know many of them appear in the movie. Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan star as Carter Hall or Hawkman, Albert "Al" Rothstein or Atom Smasher, Adrianna Tomaz or Isis, Ishmael Gregor / Sabbac, Maxine Hunkel or Cyclone, Amon, and Kent Nelson or Doctor Fate, respectively. 
 

What is the story about?

As we already discussed, Black Adam comes in contact and conflict with the Justice Society of America. The trailers have revealed how he takes on them on his own. But the antihero and JSA are expected to team up against a greater foe, Sabbac (Kenzari). 
 

Who is Sabbac now?

Sabbac is a demon-like being who derives his powers from hell. He has powers similar to Shazam, but is polar opposite in other ways. For instance, one version of the character utters "Sabbac!" to transform himself into a demonic being with huge muscles, super strength, super-speed, flight, fire breath, and so on. What Kenzari, however, is playing is Ishmael Gregor version, who stole the powers of original Sabbac (Timothy Karnes) and can access powers without saying anything. 
 

Should we expect any surprises?

Well, yes. As per a leaked post-credit scene anyway. Sites like Variety have confirmed the long-standing rumour associated with the movie, which was not even a rumour. Henry Cavill himself appears as Superman in the post-credits, but don't expect them to fight. It is a brief cameo. “It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous," he says. And that is all. This is a small cameo, but has huge ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
 

Release date

'Black Adam' releases in India and many other regions on October 20. In its domestic market, North America, it hits theatres a day later, on October 21.
 

