Better Call Davos: Liam Cunningham teases potential return in Jon Snow spin-off

Among the many, many potential Game of Thrones spinoffs that are in development, one is based on Jon Snow. I say potential, because it, like the other GoT spinoffs are not confirmed (apart from House of the Dragon, whose first season is already out, of course). Working title Snow, it is the only sequel series we know of until now. Which is quite exciting since its story begins after Bran the Broken is crowned king of the Seven Kingdoms. Set to chronicle his life beyond the Wall, the show promises to dive deeper into his growth, challenges, and adventures in the harsh and unforgiving wilderness. While the premise alone sounds interesting, there might be a reunion of Jon Snow and his steadfast right-hand man, Davos Seaworth.

Liam Cunningham teases return of Davos

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Liam Cunningham, who portrayed the wise and honourable Davos, dropped a tantalising hint. Cunningham revealed that he had sent a playful text message to Kit Harington, who portrayed Jon Snow, which read, Better Call Davos. This is a cheeky nod to the popular television series Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul.

However, Cunningham added “I haven’t heard anything back. I wish them the best to whoever’s involved in it, and if the check is big enough, I might even show up again!”

Will Jon and Davos reunite?

For those well-versed in the intricate web of alliances and treacheries within the realm of Westeros, the significance of Jon Snow and Davos Seaworth's camaraderie is undeniable. As Jon's closest advisor, Davos offered a steady hand and a moral compass in times of turmoil. He provided counsel that was grounded in wisdom and experience, a rare commodity in a world where deceit often reigned supreme. Their bond transcended mere titles and positions, and their interactions were marked by mutual respect and genuine friendship.

Also Read: How House of the Dragon improves upon Game of Thrones

The potential return of Davos Seaworth holds immense promise for Jon Snow's journey. As Jon ventures beyond the Wall, navigating the uncharted territories and confronting unforeseen challenges, having an old friend by his side could provide a welcome sense of familiarity and emotional resonance. Davos' presence could offer the reassurance that, even in the most dire circumstances, Jon Snow is not alone.

It would be great news for the fans of this world to see these two together again.

Other Game of Thrones spinoffs

As noted above, Snow is not the only GoT spinoff in development. There is a series called The Sea Snake, the story of Corlys Velaryon, the head of House Velaryon and the greatest Westerosi seafarer that ever lived. In House of the Dragon, the character is played by British actor Steve Toussaint.

There is also Ten Thousand Ships, which will follow the legendary warrior-queen Nymeria who led her people, the Rhoynar, to Westeros after the lords of Valyrian Freehold and their dragons attacked them. She brought her people to the southern part of Westeros, now called Dorne. She married the local King Mors Martell, and founded House Martell.

The animated The Golden Empire series will be about the easternmost region in the world created by Martin.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE