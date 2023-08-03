Game of Thrones Varys actor on his actor's 'rushed' death: I thought I’d done something wrong

The conclusion of HBO's Game of Thrones in 2019 left fans with mixed feelings about the final season. Not to put a fine point on it, the finale in particular is considered among the worst in American TV history. Even many of the cast members have spoken with candour about their, um, unvarnished opinions about the direction the show went towards the end. Among those voicing their displeasure is Conleth Hill, the Irish actor who portrayed the enigmatic Lord Varys, also known as the Spider. Hill recently opened up about his frustration with how his character's arc unfolded during the last two seasons, and his remarks shed light on the complexities of bringing a gargantuan and beloved series to a close.

What did Conleth Hill say?

Throughout much of the series, Varys had been a fascinating character with a cunning intellect, serving as the Master of Whisperers to the Iron Throne and possessing an extensive network of spies and informants. However, during the later seasons, Hill told The Times that he noticed a shift in Varys' portrayal, leading him to feel disheartened. In his own words, Hill expressed how he felt "frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn't the all-knowing character he had been." This change in Varys' character left him seemingly in the dark about significant events, and his influence over events dwindled.

"I thought I’d done something wrong. Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all. I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn’t the all-knowing character he had been. I think the writers wanted to do one thing to end it and the studio HBO wanted to do another. I felt that last series was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I’m fine about it," he said.

Does Conleth Hill's remarks hold water?

Absolutely. The reason for the discontent among fans with the ending of Game of Thrones is not solely because it was bad, but rather because the entire final season, along with most of the seventh season, contradicted the essence of what had come before. The resolution of the narrative seemed to undo the very core of the show's essence. While the situation in Westeros when the final episode aired may not have been implausible, it felt undeserved and lacking in logical foundations. Throughout its run, GoT was known for shocking its audience with the deaths of major characters. However, in the past, these deaths were always a logical culmination of the character's actions. Take, for example, Ned Stark, whose beheading followed some questionable decisions he had made, including trusting Littlefinger. Although his death was shocking, it made sense in the context of the story.

However, from season 7 onwards, when the show outpaced the book series, shocking events occurred seemingly for the sake of shock value alone. They appeared to have no meaningful connection to the events that had transpired before. The storytelling leading up to these crucial moments lacked organic and believable development, resulting in a sense of shallowness and a lack of emotional weight. As a result, the impact of these moments was diminished.

In Varys' case, a turning point in his storyline was when he switched allegiances and joined forces with Daenerys Targaryen. However, upon learning that Jon Snow was the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, Varys chose to betray Daenerys, leading to his eventual execution by dragon-fire. While Varys's commitment to the realm remained consistent, his diminishing influence and knowledge during the later seasons were disheartening for both Hill and many fans.

