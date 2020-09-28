Batman: Warner Bros., release BTS film on Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' trilogy

Warner Bros., have released a behind-the-scenes documentary on Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy -- Batman films that changed the fate for the caped superhero. The BTS video showcases the making of the epic trilogy that started with ‘Batman Begins’ in 2005 and ending with ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ in 2012.

Titled ‘The Fire Rises’, it is a BTS documentary of the ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy. It is a one-hour-long documentary including interviews of many of the crew members, many senior members of Warner Bros. Entertainment, and Christopher Nolan himself.

The documentary has five parts -- approach, themes, construction, ensemble, and anticipation. In each of these parts, the filmmaker Christopher Nolan and other crew members of the series explain how they started off with the first film and went on to make the iconic trilogy. The filmmaker also explained how he overcame all the obstacles in his way to produce the epic films.

Nirvana's 'Something in the Way' becomes best-selling song after featuring in 'Batman' trailer

The documentary also contains interviews from other popular directors in Hollywood including Zack Snyder and Guillermo Del Toro.

Meanwhile, the next 'Batman' film is currently being filmed with Robert Pattinson in leading role. Watch the trailer here.

Tom Cruise' $200 million space film might become a reality in October 2021?