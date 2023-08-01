Barbie overtakes Suicide Squad to become Margot Robbie's highest-grossing film

Barbie is officially the highest-grossing film of its main star Margot Robbie's Hollywood career. The Greta Gerwig-directed film surpassed David Ayer's directorial 2016 DC movie Suicide Squad to achieve this feat. Note that it is different from James Gunn's 2021 movie The Suicide Squad, which also starred Robbie. While Suicide Squad ended its theatrical run with a sum of $746.84 million, Barbie has grossed $780.71 million until now, and still going strong. As per estimates, it is slated to end its theatrical run at $1 billion plus. The film is based on the iconic children's toy of the same name. The cast is absolutely stacked, and features names like Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

What was Suicide Squad all about?

Suicide Squad revolved around a secret government agency called Task Force X," led by Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis). Waller assembled a group of dangerous and imprisoned supervillains with unique abilities, offering them a chance for redemption in exchange for participating in covert and dangerous missions. The team, known as the Suicide Squad, included characters such as Floyd Lawton/Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Robbie), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), El Diablo (Jay Hernandez), Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), and others. The team was sent on a mission to stop the ancient and mystical entity known as Enchantress (Cara Delevingne), who had taken control of archaeologist Dr. June Moone's body. Enchantress intended to destroy humanity and rule over the world with her powerful abilities.

Despite a pretty decent collection at the box office, the film was termed a failure due to its high budget and poor reviews.

What is Barbie all about?

As explained above, Barbie follows the story of the titular doll who goes on a journey of self-discovery into the real world, our world, after she discovers small imperfections in her previously-perfect life. Ken joins her on the journey. In the real world, they encounter issues of beauty standards and societal expectations. Barbie, Ken, and her owner, Sasha, confront their insecurities and societal pressures, leading to a transformation in Barbieland's social structure. Barbie decides to become human and embraces an ever-evolving identity in the real world.

Barbie review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."

