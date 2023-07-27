Barbie surpasses La La Land as Ryan Gosling's highest-grossing film. Here's how much it's earned

Within a few days of its release, Barbie has already become the highest-grossing movie of Ryan Gosling's career, taking over La La Land. At the time of writing this, the Greta Gerwig directorial had collected $472.63 million worldwide, surpassing La La Land's $447. Starring Margot Robbie in the titular role, Barbie also features America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, among others in the cast. Gerwig has penned the script along with Noah Baumbach. Barbie opened with a whopping $162 million haul in its domestic market and also set a new Warner Bros record for Monday's gross earnings.

The social media buzz surrounding the double feature of Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Cillian Murphy-fronted biopic Oppenheimer, dubbed Barbenheimer, clearly worked in the favour of both movies and brought record numbers of moviegoers back to theaters.

Will Barbie get a sequel?

Gerwig recently opened up about whether Barbie will get a sequel. She told the New York Times that she is not currently considering it. She feels she has poured everything into this project and is not thinking about future ideas at this moment.

“At this moment, it’s all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero," she said.

Barbie review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."

