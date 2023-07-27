Barbie director Greta Gerwig opens up about sequel chances: At this moment...

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has expressed her excitement over her movie becoming a blockbuster. Starring Margot Robbie, the film is based on the iconic children's toy of the same name. It is breaking box office records left and right. It opened with a whopping $162 million haul in its domestic market and also set a new Warner Bros record for Monday gross earnings. Gerwig told the New York Times that she intended to create an "anarchic and wild and funny and cathartic" film, and she's amazed by the glowing reception. As with every box office success, many are wondering whether the movie will get a sequel. With such numbers, studios usually insist on a sequel.

Will Barbie get a sequel?

Despite discussions about a potential sequel, Gerwig is not currently considering it. She is feeling she has poured everything into this project and is not thinking about future ideas at this moment.

“At this moment, it’s all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

On conservative backlash to Barbie

Gerwig also addressed the conservative backlash against the movie, acknowledging that she didn't anticipate the degree of anger from right-wingers. She hopes the film serves as an invitation for everyone to let go of limiting gender stereotypes and find relief in engaging with the movie.

Barbie review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."

