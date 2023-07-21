Barbenheimer fizzles out in China as Barbie flops, Oppenheimer not releasing

It appears that the the Barbenheimer showdown will not play out in China. Barbenheimer, if you do not know already, is a portmanteau of two big studio films (albeit of a very different kind) that are clashing at the box office thanks to same-day release (on July 21) — Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Despite the considerable excitement surrounding Barbie upon its release in China, the movie's pink appeal is facing tough competition from a series of locally produced Chinese blockbusters. As of 12 pm local time on its opening day in China, the Warner Bros comedy-fantasy based on M is projected to finish in fifth place, having garnered a modest $670,000 (RMB 4.8 million) in earnings, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

On the other hand, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has received approval from China's censors for its release. However, regulators have yet to assign a specific release date, making it likely that the Universal Pictures historical thriller will not hit Chinese theatres for at least another month.

What is behind Barbie's poor box office performance

The lacklustre performance of Barbie in China is indicative of a trend where Hollywood films are not earning as much in the country as they once did. For example, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One faced disappointing results last weekend, landing in third place during its opening weekend, falling behind a pair of successful Chinese films.

While Hollywood films have been making a comeback in Chinese cinemas at a healthy rate, the total ticket sales for US movies during the first half of 2023 amounted to just $592 million. This reflects a significant 69 per cent decline from the $1.9 billion earned during the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. In contrast, local Chinese movies are thriving, with ticket revenue for Chinese titles surging to $2.8 billion during the first half of the year, an impressive 27 percent increase from the equivalent period in 2019.

Barbie review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."

Oppenheimer review

WION's Kshitij Rawat wrote in his review of Oppenheimer, "As Oppenheimer unfolds, Nolan presents us with a kaleidoscope of ethical dilemmas that transcend time. The film's resonance lies not only in its historical accuracy but also in its exploration of the human condition, the pursuit of knowledge, and the choices that shape our destinies. Oppenheimer is an unmissable cinematic event. I am not quite sure if it is indeed Nolan's best work as many have said, but it definitely comes close."

