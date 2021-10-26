Apple TV+'s Korean thriller 'Dr Brian' sets release date; watch trailer

Apple TV+’s Korean thriller ‘Dr Brain’ will release on November 4.

First look of the series released recently. The series will have episodes that will release weekly through December 10 and it will have six episodes in total.

Watch the official trailer of Dr Brian here:

The show is based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga as it follows the brilliant brain scientist Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.

It is executive produced, written, and directed by Kim Jee-woon.

