‘The Simpsons’: Meet Dr Wendy Sage, new breast cancer survivor character; fans are loving it

Marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in a special episode of 'The Simpsons,' we met a breast cancer survivor character.



Fans were introduced to a new character named Dr Wendy Sage. she’s a hypnotherapist and also a breast cancer survivor. She had a unilateral mastectomy. As a result, the character has only one breast and shows a visible scar on her chest. 'The Simpsons' predictions inside!



The episode highlighted the groundbreaking moment for all breast cancer survivors, who have opted to stay flat rather than choose breast reconstruction surgeries.

The character, Sage was created and voiced by actress, writer, Renee Ridgeley, who is a breast cancer survivor and the wife of 'Simpsons' showrunner Matt Selman.



Ridgeley discussed the character with Yahoo Life saying, “While Sage has all the telltale signs of a breast cancer survivor: a visible scar from a port-o-cath (a device used to deliver chemotherapy), curly hair regrowing from chemo treatment, an obviously one-breasted appearance, and is visually concave on her mastectomy side, the episode does not focus on her past disease.''

“Sage shows up as exactly who she is now. By living openly as a one-breasted woman, she sends a message of acceptance and wholeness celebrated by individuals in marginalized groups.” She added.

The viewers loved seeing this representation on the show and were quick to react to the same:

