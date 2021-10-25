Anya Taylor-Joy named Dior's global brand ambassador

After winning our hearts as the one true master in chess in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, the actress has been named Dior’s global brand ambassador.

Anya will represent the luxury label’s women’s fashion designed by women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, and its makeup, led by image director of makeup, Peter Philips.

This announcement comes after we have spotted too many Dior looks on Anya Taylor-Joy. Most recently, the actress wore a custom pale yellow couture dress paired with a bright yellow opera cape at the 2021 Emmys in September. She also wore a custom ‘50s-inspired pink satin dress with a matching fascinator at the 2021 Venice Film Awards for the premiere of her upcoming thriller ‘Last Night in Soho’.

Here's a compilation to refresh your memory of her stunning Dior looks:

The actress also wore two custom Dior gowns at the 2021 Golden Globes in February, where she picked up her first award for her breakout role in the Netflix limited series, ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’

She had first picked her Dior when she was seen in a custom emerald green couture dress with a matching evening coat. She later changed into a Cinderella-esque light blue satin strapless dress after the awards ceremony.

