Gwyneth Paltrow had no idea that Glenn Close made a mean remark on her 1999 Oscar win

Gwyneth Paltrow had no idea until now that fellow actress Glenn Close ever objected to her winning the Oscar for her role in ‘Shakespeare In Love’ in the year 1999.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, the Hollywood actress revealed she had no idea that Glenn Close said her Academy Award “didn’t make sense” so when she was asked to respond to this, she had nothing to say.

Gwyneth Paltrow said, “I just heard this from you, Andy! I never heard about this.”

This was during a game of ‘Plead the Fifth’ which the celeb can only claim once. Gwyneth took the “fifth” as she said she had no knowledge of this and had nothing to comment.

Pleading the fifth, Gwyneth said, “Well, I guess I have to because I don’t know enough about it. So I plead the fifth.”

For those who don’t have a context to Glenn’s remarks on Gwyneth’s 1999 Oscar win, the senior actress had said, “I honestly feel that to be nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets. And then, I’ve never understood how you could honestly compare performances, you know? I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in ‘Central Station’ and I thought, ‘What?’ It doesn’t make sense.”

She referred to ‘Fatal Attraction’ actress Fernanda Montenegro, who was nominated alongside Gwyneth Paltrow during the 1999 Academy Awards.

That was the first and only time that Gwyneth Paltrow won a best actress Oscar.