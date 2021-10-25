Will 'Dune's' encouraging box office numbers lead to a sequel soon?

One of the biggest movies of the season, 'Dude' has opened to credible numbers at the box office as it was released on Friday in the US. The sci-fi film, which is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic, fetched $40.1 million at the box office in its first weekend.



It's a respectable start given the ongoing pandemic and the film`s unconventional theatrical debut.



'Dune' - like all Warner Bros. movies in 2021- premiered simultaneously on HBO Max and was released in theatres. The film's digital premiere might have taken a chunk out of overall ticket sales.

In a milestone for the studio, 'Dune' landed the biggest three-day tally for Warner Bros. since the company began its day-and-date strategy on HBO Max.



'Dune's' box office collection has upstaged 'Godzilla vs. Kong,' which scored a then-pandemic record $31 million in April.

Dune review: A visual masterpiece on life, culture far ahead of our times



In the months in between, anticipated movies such as 'The Suicide Squad,' the LeBron James sports comedy 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' and the musical adaptation of 'In the Heights' failed to live up to box office expectations while being offered concurrently on HBO Max.



Directed by Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve ('Blade Runner 2049' and 'Arriva') and starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin, 'Dune' is the first chapter in an expected two-part saga. Villeneuve and the cast of the movie have said they would like to make the follow-up to complete the story about warring political dynasties that clash over access to a vital planet.



With encouraging box office earnings, will the makers plan a sequel? Given the film's hefty $165 million price tag, including the millions spent to market it as a cinematic event, it's unclear if box office revenues alone will be enough to warrant a return to the desert land of Arrakis.



In that case, 'Dune' will have to perform very well on OTT to convince the studio it should inject another $165 million to complete the star-studded interplanetary tale.



Legendary Pictures co-financed 'Dune' in addition to producing and developing the movie.

Warner Bros. 'Dune' leaked online in HD quality on piracy sites



Meanwhile, the film's performance was propelled also due to dismal earnings of Disney's 'Ron's Gone Wrong'

Despite playing only in theatres, 'Ron's Gone Wrong' placed fifth on box office charts behind holdover titles 'Halloween Kills,' James Bond entry 'No Time to Die' and comic book adaptation 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage.'



In a distant second place, Universal`s slasher sequel 'Halloween Kill' collected $14 million in its second weekend in theatres. MGM's 'No Time to Die' landed at No. 3 with $11.8 million, boosting its domestic total to $120 million.



Sony's 'Venom' sequel secured fourth place, bringing in $9.1 million between Friday and Sunday. After four weeks, the anti-hero adventure, starring Tom Hardy, has made $181 million.