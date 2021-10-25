Angelina Jolie shines in silver as she attends Rome premiere of 'Eternals' with daughters Zahara and Shiloh

Angelina Jolie glittered in silver as she walked the red carpet with her daughters Zahara and Shilo Jolie-Pitt at the Rome premiere of her new film 'Eternals'.



On Sunday night, 46-year-old Jolie brought her two daughters to the 16th Rome Film Festival screening of her new film which also stars starring Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Kit Harrington.



The actress looked stunning in a strapless metallic silver dress. Zahara and Shiloh matched their mother equally well. While Zahara wore white, Shiloh was dressed in black.

Jolie reportedly walked the red carpet wearing the metallic silver creation from the luxury label Versace. It featured a corset-style bust with gathered detail on the waist and an hourglass silhouette that created a floor-grazing hem. Jolie looked literally like a goddess as she posed on the red carpet with her two daughters by her side. The three women walked hand-in-hand and smiled for the camera.



Just last week, the two young girls along with their three other siblings had joined Jolie for the film's Los Angeles premiere. Zahara had worn her mother's 2014 Oscars dress which was created by Elie Saab.

The actress parents all six children with former husband Brad Pitt.

Jolie is known to attend her film's premieres with her six children. She has walked the red caret with her kids for the premiere of 'Jumbo' and 'Malficient'.

'Eternals' is set to release in theatres on November 5, 2021. The film is directed by Chloé Zhao and produced by Kevin Feige.

