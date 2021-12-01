Amazing! Helen Mirren as 'Iron Lady' Golda Meir has left onlookers perplexed: Pics

It is true what they say about actors: they change like chameleons!



In new, now-viral photos of Oscar-winning actor Helen Mirren from the London set of her new film has left everyone confused: she is barely recognisible as Israel's former Prime Minister aka 'Iron Lady' Golda Meir.

The facial prosthetics has turned Mirren years older, with her looking frumpy as she dresses in a baggy dress and wears her silver hair in a back-pulled messy bun.

Also read: Chhorii director to WION: Want to change the face of horror films in India



In these pictures, Mirren can be seen smoking cigarettes, reportedly as part of her character preparation, with co-star Camille Cottin.



“Golda Meir was a formidable, intransigent and powerful leader. It is a great challenge to portray her at the most difficult moment of her extraordinary life. I only hope I do her justice!,” Mirren had said in the past about her playing the iconic leader in 'Golda'.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to stay in royal suites worth 7lac per night



Died in 1978, Golda Meir has stood for her country during the Yom Kippur War of 1973 — when Egypt, Syria and Jordan launched a surprise attack on Israel for regaining power that they had lost during the Six-Day War in 1967.



“Every day I put on makeup. I didn’t do it for Taylor because Taylor never notices. He asks if I’ve got makeup on or not and doesn’t really care, but he certainly doesn’t notice,” she had once told a media outlet about her love for make-up and how she doesn't glam up for her husband, director Taylor Hackford.

Also read: RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Alia Bhatt's movie trailer postponed; details here