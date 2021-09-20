Adele makes her relationship with Rich Paul Instagram official! See pics

Adele just made her love with boyfriend Rich Paul Instagram official!



The singer, 33, took to her Instagram account and shared a series of photos of herself including one featuring her posing with her current love Paul.

In the series of photos, Adele looked breathtakingly stunning in a black strapless gown with puffed sleeves, meanwhile, Paul looked handsome in a velvet tuxedo.

Last picture of the three she posted features her and Paul in a black-and-white pic taken in a photo booth at the reception. According to Page Six, Adele and Paul attended the extravagant wedding of sports agent Anthony Davis.

The hitmaker earrings were eye-catching and captioned the snaps with a simple heart emoji '❤️'.



The British songstress and Paul first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted sitting together at the NBA Finals in July. Ever since then, the couple has been spotted at multiple public events and outings.



Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 8-year-old son Angelo.