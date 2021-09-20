Emmy Awards 2021: 'Schitt's Creek' cast reunites on stage for a hilarious staged teleprompter flub 

The Rose family from the hit show 'Schitt's Creek' had a hilarious reunion on stage at the Emmy awards on Sunday night.



The cast of the hit show 'Schitt's Creek' which swept 20202 Emmys- Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara- returned on stage this time to present the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy series and drew in some laughs themselves for their staged yet funny flub with the teleprompter.



As the four walked, they were greeted with a standing ovation by the audience. As the quartet gathered around to announce the category, Dan noticed there was "nothing on the prompter" for them to read.

Eugene asked, "OK, they wouldn't be doing this on purpose, would they?" Making it clear it was just a bit, Dan responded, "Why would anyone want to embarrass us on national television on purpose?" Emmy Awards 2021: Meet the big winners



Annie accused Eugene's face of "being weird," and Dan asked if his dad had something to do with the blunder.

The 74-year-old actor got defensive, saying, "I didn't do anything," but eventually he fessed up: "I may have passed the writers' room this morning and asked them to lift the dialogue a little bit," as the audience erupted into laughter. He alleged that this could be a possible 'punishment'.

The group looking stunning in bright colour ensembles also posed on the red carpet together.



While Eugene chose the traditional black tuxedo, his co-stars chose bright colours for their outfits. Dan wore bright blue, Catherine was in salmon and Annie chose teal for the awards night.



'Schitt's Creek,' dominated last year's Emmys and won nine awards in total, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and acting awards to all four of its leads.