ABBA releases two singles from comeback album, top global charts

After a hiatus of over four decades, Swedish music band ABBA is all set to release its comeback album on November 5.



The excitement among ABBA loyalists is palpable to the extent that the first two songs that the band has released from their impending album 'Voyage', have gone on to top music-streaming charts the world over.

Titled 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down', these songs have garnered millions of views and are trending in 12 countries on video-streaming platform YouTube's ranking list, reports confirm.



Simultaneously, ABBA have gathered over 991,000 followers and 5.5 likes on TikTok after joining the video-streaming only on September 1.

While music streamer Spotify has not shared its numbers pertaining to the singles yet, it has reportedly shared data that the band was mostly being streamed by people between 18-24 YOs.



As per reports, 'Dancing Queen' is the most popular track on the platform, the data reportedly showed.