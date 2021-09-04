Kangana Ranaut pays homage at the J Jayalalithaa memorial in Marina beach

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her big release 'Thalaivii', pays homage at the J Jayalalithaa memorial in the iconic Marina beach.



This latest development comes ahead of Kangana's film release--the biopic where she plays the former Chief Minister.



In promo videos of the upcoming flick, Ranaut can be seen performing dance sequences with Aravind Swami(who plays MGR in the biopic). These sequences represent the on-screen chemistry that Jayalalithaa had shared with MG Ramachandran, (three time CM who won three consecutive polls), who was also her co-star and political mentor.



Eventually, Jayalalithaa took on the mantle of MGR's AIADMK and was elected Chief Minister four times--1991, 1996, 2001 and 2016.