Golden Globes 2023 nominations snubs and surprises: Tom Cruise, Rhea Seehorn, 'RRR'

The nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were unveiled on Monday, December 12. The Golden Globes claim to honour the best work in film and television. While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA for short), the organisation behind the awards, tried its best to salvage its reputation and nominated a fairly diverse list of actors and actresses. But in many cases, it still glaringly the mark. The nominations, like every year, did not please or satisfy everybody. On social media sites and elsewhere, many viewers have expressed their disappointment and displeasure at some of the decisions the HFPA jury made while voting for the nominations.

Please allow us to add our voice too to this cacophony. Here are three of the snubs and surprises in the 2022 Golden Globes nominations:

While others in this list can be forgiven, this one can't. Bob Odenkiek deservedly received a nomination in the Best Actor category, but Rhea Seehorn was snubbed in the Best Actress category. Anybody with half a brain who has seen the entire show is in awe of Seehorn's performance across all the six seasons. She should not have just been nominated. She should have won the trophy. It is a testament to her talent that a character who was conceived as a mere love interest to Jimmy McGill, Bob Odenkirk's fast-talking lawyer who is better known as Saul Goodman of 'Breaking Bad'. But thanks to Seehorn's multi-faceted performance, Kim grew up to be so much more than just a love interest. It was as though she had a life of her own beyond the script in some other parallel world and the writers could get a glimpse into that life and were able to put that faithfully on paper.

Kim Wexler was one of TV's most incredible characters, perhaps the best non-titular character in any TV show in quite a while, powered by an astonishing Seehorn who, in an ideal world, should taken all the accolades in existence.

It is fair to say that Tom Cruise-led 'Top Gun: Maverick' was one of the most exciting movies of 2022. A fast-paced adventure with stunningly mounted action set pieces. So it was a little disheartening for Cruise's fans to find out the film's lead actor was not nominated in the Best Actor category.

SS Rajamouli's colonial India-set Telugu epic action drama film 'RRR', starring NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, did receive two nominations in 2023 Golden Globes — Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film. But it was weirdly not included in the main Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. This was disappointing as the film has been a worldwide phenomenon. Many Hollywood luminaries have praised the film. It has been a hit for critics as well.

'The Banshees of Inisherin' — Surprise