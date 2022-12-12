'RRR' wins a big award at Boston Society Of Film Critics

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has been at the top of its game ever since it was released. The mega-budget film has not only won critical acclaim but also raked in moolah worldwide. Now, the film looks hopeful at Golden Globes too.

Ahead of the big awards, RRR has worked its magic at the New York Film Critics Society Awards where it won the best director prize. The film has now won another award – best original score at the Boston Society of Film Critics.

The awards organisation announced: “WINNER, Best Original Score: RRR (by M. M. Keeravani). Runner Up: WOMEN TALKING (by Hildur Guðnadóttir)” in a tweet.