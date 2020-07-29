Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston set for a virtual reunion as both get nominated for 2020 Emmy

It was quite something when they last came together and gave their fans a ray of hope. We are talking of former partners Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. They last crossed their paths at the 2020 SAG Awards as they rooted for each other as they individually picked up awards.

Now, fans are hoping for a virtual reunion-of-sorts as both the actors have again made it to the nominations list -- 2020 Emmys. Emmy Awards 2020: Netflix leads with 160 nominations; here's the full list

While Jennifer Aniston scored a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on ‘The Morning Show’, Brad Pitt scored Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

At the last event they came together in, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt ended up in the same press room at the exact same time. At that time, a source close to them was quoted saying, "They've been in touch over the last few years and talk occasionally. If they run into each other, they will congratulate each other and exchange pleasantries. They want the best for each other. There are no issues with being in the same place at the same time.”

The 72nd Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on September 20 on ABC.

