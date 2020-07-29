Zendaya gets her first Emmy nomination for 'Euphoria'

Zendaya now has an Emmy nomination to her credit. The 23-year-old star got her first nod for acting in HBO series ‘Euphoria’ -- earning a nomination for best actress in a drama role.

In the category, Zendaya is up against Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Laura Linney (Ozark), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

Comer won the category in 2019 for her portrayal of the psychopathic assassin Villanelle in the British drama series.

During the Emmy nominations livecast, Zendaya’s nomination was announced by Laverne Cox.

On the nod, Zendaya shared a beautiful post of gratitde on Instagram and wrote, "I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there who’s watched and given our show life, thank you @samlev00 @hbo @a24 for everything and @televisionacad for this beautiful acknowledgment, thank you, thank you, thank you. We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!"

Zendaya rose to fame as a Disney Channel staple on family-friendly shows like ‘Shake It Up’ and ‘K.C. Undercover’.

Emmys 2020 will take place on September 20 on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.