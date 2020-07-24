'Tenet' to 'Mulan': List of movies that have been pushed to 2021

Owing to the pandemic, numerous film releases have been cancelled or postponed. One of the most anticipated films of the year, including Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', 'Mulan', and many more movies now have now been postponed to the next year.

Mulan

Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of 'Mulan' has been postponed to 2021. The movie has seen several changes in its reelase date. It was first scheduled to release in March and had most recently been set to debut on August 21. But now Disney has pushed the film indefinitely.







(Photograph:Twitter)