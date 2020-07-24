'Tenet' to 'Mulan': List of movies that have been pushed to 2021
Owing to the pandemic, numerous film releases have been cancelled or postponed. One of the most anticipated films of the year, including Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', 'Mulan', and many more movies now have now been postponed to the next year.
Mulan
Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of 'Mulan' has been postponed to 2021. The movie has seen several changes in its reelase date. It was first scheduled to release in March and had most recently been set to debut on August 21. But now Disney has pushed the film indefinitely.
Tenet
Christopher Nolen's most awaited movie 'Tenet' has yet again been delayed. The movie which was slated to reelase in August 2020 has now been pushed indefinitely.
The Batman
Warner Bros. has been changing their release dater for many of its upcoming films including 'The Batman,' starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves. The film was originally expected to debut June 25, 2021, and will now launch in theatres on Oct. 1, 2021.
Fast and Furious 9
The new instalment in the hit film franchise is delayed, Vin Diesal upcoming movie 'Fast and Furious 9' will now open globally in April 2021 and in the US on April 2.
Wonder Woman 1984
Warner Bros another movie 'Wonder Woman 1984', may get delayed yet again specially after change in release date of 'Tenet'. The movie earlier has been pushed from August to October.
Avatar and Star Wars
The two big-budget movie 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' have been pushed back by an year. The 'Avatar' sequel will be released in December 2022, and the tenth episode of 'Star Wars' in December 2023, rather than in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
No time to die & Black Widow
'No Time To Die' & 'Black Widow' have also been delayed ever since the pandemic broke out. Now both the movies are scheduled for November but speculations are rife that the films may also follow Paramount's route and release next year.
Top Gun: Maverick
Paramount Studios postponed the release of the 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Tom Cruise' 1986 classic sequel will now hit the big screens in July 2021.
A quiet place 2
'A Quiet Place 2' has been delayed continuously like other movies. Now John Krasinski's directorial will release on April 23 2021.