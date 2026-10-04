/Michael Douglas breaks silence on Kathleen Turner romance after four decades

Michael Douglas has finally addressed one of Hollywood's longest-running romance rumours. The actor has revealed that his much-discussed chemistry with Kathleen Turner during Romancing the Stone was not limited to the screen. In his upcoming memoir, One Helluva Ride, Douglas says he and Turner became romantically involved while shooting the 1984 film in Mexico.

What did Michael Douglas reveal about his rumoured romance with Kathleen Turner?

Douglas wrote in his memoir that he and Turner were immediately attracted to each other when they began working together, as per an excerpt shared by People. Their close collaboration during the production eventually developed into a relationship, according to the actor. At the time, Douglas was separated from his first wife, Diandra Luker, although they were still married. He has explained that he and Turner chose to keep their relationship private, partly because he wanted to protect his family and his son Cameron.

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The relationship remained hidden from the wider cast and crew, including director Robert Zemeckis and co-star Danny DeVito, according to Douglas' account. He says the pair were able to keep things private while working together in Mexico.

The revelation comes more than four decades after the two actors first worked together and repeatedly denied that their relationship had gone beyond friendship and professional chemistry.

Why did Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner end their relationship?

According to Douglas, the romance reportedly came to an end after Luker visited the film's Mexican set with their young son. Luker made it clear to Turner that she and Douglas were still married, which prompted Turner to step away from the relationship.

Douglas says he subsequently returned to Luker for the sake of their son, although he later acknowledged that their marriage never fully recovered. Luker and Douglas eventually divorced in 1995.

Kathleen Turner's reaction to Michael Douglas' revelation