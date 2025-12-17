/Matthew Perry overdose case: 2nd doctor sentenced to eight months of home confinement

There has been a major update in the case of Matthew Perry's drug overdose death, as a second California doctor implicated in it has been sentenced to home confinement. He was said to be illegally supplying the actor with ketamine, which was the cause of his fatal drowning in 2023.

Dr. Mark Chavez sentenced to home confinement

On Tuesday, US District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett sentenced Dr. Mark Chavez, 55, a former San Diego-based physician, to home confinement for eight months. He is also directed to complete 300 hours of community service.

Chavez pleaded guilty in October to a single felony count of conspiracy to supply ketamine, and in November, he surrendered his medical license.

Chavez plea agreement

In his plea agreement, Chavez admitted to supplying ketamine to fellow physician Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 44, who later sold it to Perry in the months leading to his demise. However, prosecutors have made it clear that the drug Chavez arranged was not the same dose that killed the actor.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty

Plasencia is the accused who pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawful drug distribution. He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison earlier this month.

Besides Chavez and Plasencia, three more individuals are convicted in connection with Perry’s ketamine-induced death, including Jasveen Sangha, 42, a drug dealer called the “Ketamine Queen”; intermediary dealer Erik Fleming, 56; and Perry’s ex-personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 60. Reportedly, they will be sentenced in the coming weeks.

What happened to Matthew Perry?

As per reports, court filings suggest that Sangha provided the ketamine dose that caused Perry’s death. Iwamasa was responsible for injecting Perry with the drug, and later found the actor face down and unresponsive in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023.

The autopsy report stated that Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine, which led him to lose consciousness and drown.