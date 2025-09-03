/Matthew Perry death case: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha to plead guilty in court

Los Angeles-based drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, known as ‘Ketamine Queen’ will plead guilty to charges that she supplied a dose of the prescription anesthetic that killed Friends actor Matthew Perry in 2023.

The 42-year-old has reportedly acknowledged in court documents that she ran a "stash house" for illegal narcotics. She reached an agreement with federal prosecutors last month to plead guilty to five felony counts stemming from Perry's overdose death in 2023.

Will Ketamine Queen serve jail time?

If sentenced, Sangha, who is a dual U.S.-British citizen, could face a prison term of up to 65 years. She is the last of the five suspects charged in the case to plead guilty rather than stand trial. Her four co-defendants - two physicians, Perry's personal assistant and another man who admitted to acting as an intermediary in selling ketamine to the actor - are also awaiting sentencing.

Sangha has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, and three counts of illegal distribution of ketamine, and one count of distributing ketamine to the actor, which led to his death.

According to Sangha's plea agreement as outlined by the Justice Department, Sangha had supplied 51 vials of ketamine from her stash house to a go-between dealer, Erik Fleming, 55, who in turn sold the doses to Perry through his live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 60.

How did Matthew Perry die?

The Friends actor was found unresponsive at his home in a hot tub on October 28, 2023. He was 54 years old. Investigations indicated that Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine, which led to him losing his consciousness and drowning in the hot tub.

Years ago, Perry had publicly acknowledged decades of substance abuse, including periods that overlapped with the height of his fame playing the sardonic but charming Chandler Bing on the 1990s hit show Friends.

Known to her customers on the street as the ‘Ketamine Queen,’ according to prosecutors, Sangha had used her North Hollywood home as a "stash house" to store, package, and distribute various narcotics dating back to at least June 2019.