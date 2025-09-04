It’s official! James Gunn has confirmed that a Superman sequel is on the way, titled Man of Tomorrow. This could still be a working title, as the previous film was originally called Superman: Legacy. Alongside the announcement, Gunn shared three comic panels featuring Superman and Lex Luthor. In the first two, the pair are seen squaring off, with Luthor suited up in his specially designed combat armour built to take on the Man of Steel. However, it’s the final image, where they seem to be teaming up, that has fans buzzing.

Superman and Lex Luthor may team up in Man of Tomorrow

In the comics, there have been several occasions where Superman and Lex Luthor have put aside their differences and teamed up, usually when faced with a world-ending threat. This suggests that we may see the duo take on a major DCU villain. While there are multiple possibilities like Darkseid, Doomsday, or General Zod, it’s also possible they could be facing the supervillain Brainiac, as Gunn has previously mentioned that he would like to be the first to bring the character to live-action.

Who is the supervillain Brainiac?

In the comics, Brainiac is a superintelligent android who is obsessed with collecting all known knowledge in the universe. He is extremely powerful and can take over the minds of enemies and bend them to his will. Brainiac has faced off against Superman and the Justice League multiple times and is a powerful threat.

Man of Tomorrow release date

Man of Tomorrow will not be a direct sequel. The DCU projects like Supergirl, Lanterns and Peacemaker will further expand the DCU and will set up the sequel and its villain. The movie will possibly have cameos from various other DCU heroes and villains. The movie will be released worldwide on July 9, 2027.



