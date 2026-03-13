Rapper Lil Nas X, who had grabbed headlines last year for his bizarre behaviour on streets and assaulting a police officer, followed by an arrest, appeared in court in Los Angeles. Later, Lil Nas expressed his gratitude to his fans for the support.

Lil Nas X's appearance at court in Los Angeles

The Old Town Road hitmaker appeared in court in Van Nuys, Calif., and his lawyer had reportedly asked a judge for a short delay so that she could file a motion to transfer his case into an unspecified divided program, as per the report of Rolling Stone. In addition, the judge ordered the case back on April 6. This appearance is in regard to the felony police battery case for which he was arrested last year in August.

After coming out of the courthouse, he spoke and stated in the state report, "All I wanted to say is to my fans, I really love you and I miss you and I appreciate your support so much, and I can't wait to be back hugging you guys."

Fans were happy seeing him after a long time and concerned at the same time, hoping he is okay. One user wrote, "I hope he's okay." Another user wrote, "I was fully prepared for him to start skipping as he walked away." “We wish you so much montero,” wrote the third user.

All about Lil Nas X's arrest last year

On August 21, 2025, a video of a rapper went viral in which, early in the morning, i.e., at 6 am, he was walking the streets of Los Angeles and was behaving erratically outside a West Hollywood hotel without any clothes, only in his underwear. When he was arrested, they reportedly believed he had overdosed, and before taking him to jail, he was taken to the hospital.

As per the criminal complaint, when police had arrived at the scene, the rapper had allegedly used force and violence to inflict injury upon three different police officers. Reports suggest that a witness claimed Lil Nas was heard talking about a party when crossing him in the morning and telling his driver not to be late to the party.

Who is Lil Nas X?

Lil Nas X, whose original name is Montero Lamar Hill, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He gained global fame after his country track Old Town Road, which was released in 2018, topped all the charts. Following the success of Old Town Road, Lil Nas X signed with Columbia Records to release his debut extended play (EP) 7 (2019), which spawned two follow-up singles⁠: Panini and Rodeo; the former peaked on the music charts, too.