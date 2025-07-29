/Liam Neeson-Pamela Anderson's latest appearance together at New York premiere of The Naked Gun spark dating rumours

Taken star Liam Neeson and Baywatch alum Pamela Anderson are painting the town pink with romance rumours after the duo were all smiles while posing along with their sons at the New York premiere of their upcoming film The Naked Gun. Several pictures and videos from the event are now going viral on social media.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's appearance in New York goes viral.

In the pictures, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson got their respective children to the New York premiere. Anderson's sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, while Neeson's sons Michael Richardson and Daniel Neeson joined them on the red carpet.

Anderson exuded elegance in the navy blue floor-length dress with a diamond brooch and gloves. She completed her look with blond locks. While Neeson looked dapper in a traditional gray suit, with a white collared shirt.

Netizens soon took to social media, wishing them to become a couple. One user wrote, "I hope it becomes a thing. Remember, his wife passed away in a skiing accident. Oh, and Liam is also rumoured to share the same blessing with Tommy Lee, her ex". Another user wrote, "They would make a nice couple". "I love Liam Neeson. They both look happy & they both deserve happiness, especially Liam after losing his wife and his children's mother", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, the duo met on the sets of The Naked Gun. The film stars Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Durand, and Liza Koshy, among others. Helmed by Akiva Schaffer, it is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 1, 2025.

Liam Neeson-Pamela Anderson's relationship timeline

Liam Neeson lived with actress Helen Mirren during the early 1980s, while working on Excalibur in 1981. He later dated Barbra Streisand for about nine months between 1991 and 1992.

Neeson then met actress Natasha Richardson while performing in a revival of the play Anna Christie on Broadway in 1993. He tied the knot in 1994 and had two sons together, Michael and Daniel. On 18 March 2009, Richardson died when she suffered a traumatic brain injury in a skiing accident at the Mont Tremblant Resort, northwest of Montreal. Neeson had then dated Freya St. Johnston for two years.



Pamela Anderson has been married five times. She had first tied the knot with Tommy Lee, drummer of Motley Crue, in 1995. They later filed for divorce in 1998. Anderson later married Kid Rock, but after a miscarriage while in Vancouver shooting a new film, Blonde and Blonder. Anderson filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences.