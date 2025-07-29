/Eyes of Wakanda: Plot, cast and more, Know all about Marvel's upcoming animated series

Marvel Animation has unveiled the trailer of the upcoming show titled Eyes of Wakanda, which is based on the Marvel Comics location Wakanda. Ryan Coogler, who helmed Black Panther and its sequel Black Panther Forever, will be serving as the executive producer. Know the details about the upcoming maiden show of Marvel and how fans reacted to the trailer.

Netizens' reaction to the trailer of Eyes of Wakanda

The trailer of Eyes of Wakanda gave a glimpse into an elite group of secretive Wakandan warriors- the Hatut Zaraze. These heroes are some of the few Wakandans to venture outside of their nation's borders, traversing the globe to retrieve valuable Vibranium artifacts.

Soon after the trailer was dropped on social media, fans were in for a treat and flooded the comment section with their reactions. One user wrote, "Excited for this!! Wakanda defo needed more exploration". Another user wrote, "Legacy forged with every battle. Wakanda awaits". "Finally, more Wakandan lore to obsess over", wrote the third user.

All about Eyes of Wakanda

Eyes of Wakanda is produced by Marvel Animation with Proximity Media, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise. Animation of the series has been provided by Axis Animation in a hand-painted style inspired by contemporary African-American artists such as Ernie Barnes, as well as illustrator Dean Cornwell.

The ensemble voice cast for the series includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Gary Anthony Williams, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitefield, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose, among others.