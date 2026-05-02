/LeAnn Rimes reveals cause of severe illness, reschedules tour dates

Just days after cancellation of two shows amid a health scare, renowned American singer LeAnn Rimes has revealed the reason behind her severe illness. Rimes has announced that due to taking rest due to her diagnosis, she will have to reschedule her upcoming shows.

LeAnn Rimes reveals main reason behind her severe illness

Taking to her Instagram stories, LeAnn Rimes updated about her health. She wrote, “After a diagnosis of covid leading to severe laryngitis, I'm so sorry to have to reschedule next week's shows, a visit to my doctor for a scope of my vocal cords has confirmed the news, and I wanted to tell you as soon as I could. I'm excited to share that we have been able to reschedule, and the new dates are as follows. I look forward to seeing you all soon!”

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She further wrote, "Nov 6: Waukegan. Nov 7: Wilmington. As with the previous shows, your tickets will remain valid, and for those who can no longer attend, refunds will be available via your point of purchase."

“It breaks my heart having to reschedule these shows; there is no place I would rather be next week than celebrating with all of you. However, this is sadly out of my hands until I get this under control. Sending you all my love, Le,” concluded the singer.

What is laryngitis?

Laryngitis is when inflammation affects your larynx or voice box and its related structures, as per the report of Cleveland Clinic. It's common and it's well known for how it can easily cause hoarseness or loss of your voice. It usually isn't dangerous or long-lasting, but it can be under the right circumstances. It's also usually treatable.