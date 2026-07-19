/L7 bassist Jennifer Finch dies at 59, weeks after revealing aggressive brain cancer diagnosis

Jennifer Finch, the bassist and co-founder of the influential rock band L7, has died at the age of 59, just weeks after publicly revealing her diagnosis with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Following news of her passing, tributes from fellow musicians, fans and the wider music community have highlighted her enduring legacy, remembering Finch not only for her contributions to rock music.

Family issues statement; Tributes pour in for Jennifer Finch

“We are devastated to announce the death of our partner, sister, daughter, and friend Jennifer Precious Finch,” Jennifer’s camp revealed in a statement. “Jennifer’s impact on the world of music was seismic; her impact on our lives was even more so. We appreciate everyone’s interest and concern; thank you for all the kind messages. We appreciate some space to heal privately during this difficult time.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon after the passing of Jennifer Finch, many took to social media platforms to pay their tributes. One X user wrote, “Sympathies & condolences to the family and friends of L7 bassist Jennifer Finch, who has died at 59 after battling brain cancer. A fantastic band & pioneers for women in heavy music, she will be sorely missed. This cheeky performance on UK TV always makes me laugh! RIP, legend.”

Another user wrote, "Jennifer Finch...musician, photographer, artist, an inspiration for us girls. Rest in peace."

"Jennifer Finch from L7 passed away today. She was a powerhouse in 90s rock and a feminist icon. Rest in peace Jennifer Finch", wrote the third X user.

Jennifer Finch's brain cancer diagnosis revelation before death

The news of L7 bassist Jennifer Finch's aggressive brain cancer diagnosis was revealed by her bandmates (Donita Sparks, Suzi Gardner, and Dee Plakas) along with her close family and friends. They shared the diagnosis on Finch's official Instagram and social media accounts to launch a GoFundMe for her extensive medical and in-home care.

Following unexpected complications, she required multiple surgeries, resulting in physical limitations, which forced her to drop out of L7's "Last Hurrah" farewell tour.

All about Jennifer Finch

Jennifer Finch, best known as the primary bassist and songwriter for the influential Los Angeles punk rock and grunge band L7. Born in Los Angeles, Finch joined L7 in 1986, shortly after the band was formed, and played a crucial role in shaping their iconic, heavy and ferocious sound on seminal albums like Smell the Magic (1990) and Bricks are Heavy (1992).