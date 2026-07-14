/Who is Jennifer Finch? L7 bassist diagnosed with aggressive form of brain cancer

In a shocking announcement, L7 bassist Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with brain cancer. Due to her battle with the deadly disease, she will not be joining the ‘90s grunge band on its final tour, The Last Hurrah Tour.

Finch has been battling with an aggressive form of brain cancer, and has gone through multiple surgeries and serious complications.

On Monday (July 13), the band announced on Instagram, revealing Finch's cancer diagnosis.

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“Our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer,” the band wrote in a joint statement.

“Following multiple surgeries and serious complications, Jennifer now requires extensive medical care, rehabilitation and professional in-home support.”

In the post, the band said that the last tour was planned when all the bandmates were in good spirits. However, Finch stepped back from the tour due to a cancer diagnosis.



The band shared that the tour, “was planned along with Jennifer when all four of us were in good health and spirits.”

“We will honor her request while making her care and well-being our immediate priority,” the band said.

“We love her, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years,” the band’s statement concluded.

The band, along with Finch's friends and family, has created a GoFundMe foundation to cover the expenses with a $350,000 goal. The post reads,“help cover these urgent expenses and allow her to remain safely at home with the care, dignity and support she needs.”



“When she first heard the diagnosis, there was reason to believe that treatment, including a full course of radiation, would get her back to some version of normal living,” the description of the fundraiser explains. “Unforeseen complications led to multiple surgeries and a string of difficult setbacks.”

The fundraiser reads, “professional in-home nursing care, physical and speech therapy, medical equipment, other essential care, home-care expenses that will allow Jennifer to remain safely and comfortably at home, and the completion of a significant creative project that was scheduled for release next year.”

The bassist’s diagnosis was revealed two months after the all-women announced their final tour, which is set to kick off on Oct. 6 in San Diego.



Formed in Los Angeles in 1985, the group comprises guitarist and singer Suzi Gardner, guitarist and singer Donita Sparks, and drummer Dee Plakas. The band is known for albums Bricks Are Heavy and The Beauty Process: Triple Platinum, and songs including “Pretend We’re Dead” and “Wargasm.”