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Jon Watts to direct first film in Simon Kinberg's new Star Wars trilogy: Report

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 13:02 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 13:04 IST
Jon Watts to direct first film in Simon Kinberg's new Star Wars trilogy: Report

Jon Watts Photograph: (AFP)

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Filmmaker Jon Watts has returned to the Star Wars universe as the director of a new film being developed by writer Simon Kinberg. Read on to know more.

Star Wars universe is all set to begin a new chapter as filmmaker Jon Watts has joined the franchise as a director. He will helm the first film in an already planned trilogy, which is being developed by writer Simon Kinberg, as reported by Knight Edge Media.

The filmmaker has previously contributed to the Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, and now he is returning to the franchise in a director’s role.

However, Lucasfilm has yet to officially announce the project.

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Jon Watts' return to Star Wars

Watts is best known for directing Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

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Before taking charge of Marvel's Spider-Man films, he has also directed movies such as Clown and Cop Car. His other high-profile projects include the George Clooney and Brad Pitt-starring Wolfs.

Coming to Star Wars, Watts co-created Skeleton Crew with Christopher Ford, and the Disney+ series debuted in 2024. Set during the New Republic era, the show revolved around four children who find themselves caught up in an adventure across the galaxy.

Jude Law starred as Jod Na Nawood. Watts also directed episodes of the series.

About the new Star Wars movie

Being written by Simon Kinberg, the untitled film is at an early stage. Kinberg has been developing a new Star Wars trilogy since 2024.

According to reports, his trilogy is a continuation of the Skywalker Saga, potentially taking the story beyond the nine numbered Star Wars films that concluded with The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

However, it is also suggested that Kinberg's films could instead introduce a separate saga within the Star Wars universe.

Lucasfilm is yet to officially announce the project.

Simon Kinberg's Star Wars connection

Previously, Kinberg co-created the animated series Star Wars Rebels alongside Dave Filoni and was also a creative consultant on J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Apart from this, he is also known for his work on the X-Men franchise, where he served as a writer and producer and later directed Dark Phoenix.

The new Star Wars movie is not yet a confirmed production, and as per reports, Disney has not formally given the project the green light.

The franchise's next confirmed theatrical release, Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, will arrive in May 2027 as part of the franchise's 50th-anniversary celebrations.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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