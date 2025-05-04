Binge You Must: 6 must-watch Star Wars shows

6 must-watch Star Wars shows
As Star Wars fans across the world celebrate May 4th, we felt it was the perfect time to pick six shows for your binge list. Whether it’s intense lightsaber duels, a fun galactic adventure or epic battles, these shows set in a galaxy far, far away have you covered.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Set between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, this brilliant animated series adds a lot of character development and political intrigue, not to mention some cool characters that were missing from the prequel trilogy.
Star Wars: Visions
An anthology series that explores different stories set across the Star Wars universe, with each episode animated in a beautiful and diverse animation style.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
A fun Star Wars adventure that follows a group of kids who find themselves lost in space and at the mercy of pirates after they accidentally leave their home planet in an old spaceship.
Tales of the Jedi
An anthology series, with each episode focusing on a different Jedi Knight and their adventures. The show delves into the complex relationship the ancient group of warriors has with the Force and how their journeys shaped them.
Star Wars Rebels
Set 14 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, the show follows teenager Ezra Bridger, who is being hunted by the Galactic Empire after he uses the Force. Ezra joins up with a group of rebels who are trying to bring down the Empire.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
The series follows a group of Clone Troopers who can resist the Empire's mind control and find themselves being hunted down by the very Empire they helped protect.