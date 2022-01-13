'Spider-Man: No Way Home' director Jon Watts joins ‘Final Destination 6’ as producer for HBO Max

After the massive success of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', director Jon Watts, has joined the team of the next 'Final Destination' film.



Filmmaker Watts has boarded the next movie of the famous franchise as a producer for New Line Cinema. Craig Perry, the original producer of the previous five 'Final Destination' films, returns to produce the new sequel with Sheila Hanahan Taylor. In addition, Watts’ wife, Dianne McGunigle, is also producing.



The film will debut on HBO Max. Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick are writing the screenplay based on a treatment by Watts.

“Both Dianne and I have been massive fans of ‘Final Destination’ from the very beginning,” Watts said in a statement. “So to be able to have a hand in crafting a new story with the original team and New Line is going to be both fun and exciting.”



The five instalments, which spanned from 2000 to 2011, have grossed $657 million worldwide to date. The horror franchise consists of five films, two comic books, and nine novels. It is based on an unproduced spec script by Jeffrey Reddick, originally written for The X-Files television series, and was distributed by New Line Cinema.



Meanwhile, Watts latest directorial 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', continues to break records as the Tom Holland starrer has now become the eighth-highest grossing movie ever at the global box office. It has collected more than $1.53 billion worldwide.

'Spider-Man' film made $64 million internationally and $33 million in the US alone. On all-time rankings, the film has pushed back films like ‘The Avengers’, ‘Furious 7’, ‘Frozen 2’ and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’. It’s currently behind ‘Jurassic World’, The Lion King’. His next directing project will be Marvel Studios’ reboot of the 'Fantastic Four' superhero franchise, which remains undated.