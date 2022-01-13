Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together: We free each other

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have broken up.



Momoa and Bonet announced they’ve decided to go their separate ways, after more than 16 years together.



On January 12, the 'Aquaman' actor shared a joint statement on his social media announcing their split. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” their statement reads.

Adding further, ''We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become.''



Check out Jason Momoa's post here:

Alongside the statement, Momoa also shares a series of snaps featuring a sunset sky, a baby bird and a shirt that read, "May my soul shout love."



Momoa and Bonet began dating back in 2005 and got married in late 2017. The duo shares two children, Lola whom they welcomed in 2007 and their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, in December 2008.