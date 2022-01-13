Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are engaged! 'I said yes, and then we drank each other's blood'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged!



On Wednesday, the singer, 31, popped the question to Fox after over a year of dating.



The much in love couple shared the happy news on their Instagram handles, showing off their gorgeous engagement ring. Megan also dropped a video of the sweet moment, which shows the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, getting down on one knee to propose to her.



The beautiful ring, which was designed by jeweller Stephen Webster, features Megan's birthstone emerald and his birthstone, a diamond and together both the stones forms a small heart.

Explaining the special moment, Megan wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic." She further added, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood." Further adding the date, ''1.11.22.''

Sharing a close-up video of the stunning ring, MGK revealed more details of her ring, “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022,” he explained.



Watch both the videos below!

Fox is looking stunning in a sultry black cutout dress, meanwhile, the singer is wearing a sparkling white and black sweater. Many celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments, including Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker.



Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's love story is no secret and are regularly seen packing on some PDA since they were first linked in July of 2020.



Fox and Kelly met on the set of their upcoming movie, 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' and secretly dated for months and in July last year, they went Instagram official.



Fox was married to Brian Austin Green when she met Kelly. They share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The couple broke up in May and in November she filed for divorce from husband Brian Austin Green