/John Alford, best known for his role in Grange Hill, dies at 54 in prison after convicted for sexual assault

British actor John Alford, who has played the role of Robbie Wright in the series Grange Hill, has reportedly died at the age of 54. The actor died just months after being jailed in a sexual assault case. The prison authorities have issued a statement in regard to his death.

John Alford's death: netizens' reaction

John Alford was reportedly in prison months after being jailed for a sexual assault case. According to a report by ITV, the prison authorities have stated the death of the actor: "He died at HMP Bure in Norfolk." A spokesperson of the prison service stated, "John Shannon (real name of John Alford) died in prison on March 13, 2026. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Netizens took to social media platforms to express shock at the news of his death. One user wrote, 'Just seen John Alford is dead. I have the loveliest story about him; he made a teenage me very happy by doing an act of kindness for me. It's shocking to now know what he was really like."

Another user wrote, "Only just found out. Hard to live with that conviction. I guess he did it before he was got at."

John Alford's sexual assault case

The former actor was reportedly convicted of four counts of sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl and charges of sexual assault and assault by penetration relating to a 15-year-old girl at a property in Hertfordshire on April 9, 2022.

Reportedly, the jurors heard during the trial that the defendant, charged under his real name John Shanon, sexually assaulted the girls while they were drunk following a night out at the pub.

Who is John Alford?

Born in Glasgow, Alford attended Anna Scher's stage school from age 11 in London, alongside future EastEnders actors Sid Owen and Patsy Palmer. He appeared as a child actor in the ITV sitcom Now and Then before landing the role of Robbie Wright in 1985 in Grange Hill. Alford featured on the Grange Hill Just Say No anti-drug single. In 1980, he appeared on Not the Nine O'Clock News, joining in a song about a strike-breaking train driver.

Apart from acting, John ventured into singing in 1996, and he released a self-titled album, but it did not chart. His first single release was Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, which topped the charts. chart for five weeks.