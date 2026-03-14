/Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara faces plagiarism allegations as singer Amit Jadhav claims similarity to his 2019 short film

The 2025 film Saiyaara, featuring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday and helmed by Mohit Suri, has become the talk of the town again as actor-singer Amit Jadhav has alleged that the romantic comedy is a copy of his short film, which was released in 2019.

Is Saiyaara a copy of Amit Jadhav's 2019 short film?

Amit Jadhav spoke to HT City, stating that he had earlier received a message from YRF Talents but did not know the reason behind their outreach. He said, "I had tried speaking up last year, too. I had actually received a direct message on Instagram from YRF Talent in 2022; they wanted to get in touch with me."

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Amit further said, "I asked them which project they are reaching out to me for; they didn’t answer. I didn’t know anyone there, nor had I given any audition for them to reach out. A week after Saiyaara’s release, my friends called me and said, ‘Tera toh story same tha' (yours was the same). I was shocked. I tried reaching out to them, even going to their office but my friends said they won’t entertain me or reply

“I am a singer, so I kept getting work; I relaxed a bit because of that. But one day I almost committed suicide. I was sloshed; my parents saw, and that’s how I got saved. I felt like the world doesn’t want me to succeed. I was not called for any auditions. I had got producers too. We were going to shoot in 2025. But then Saiyaara happened; everything got derailed. I am a part of the Screenwriter’s Association, but no, I did not get the story registered in 2019 because it was a short film and out on a public platform as proof,” he continued.

"I wrote in the mail that I had received mail from them in 2022 as well, and that Saiyaara’s story is similar to mine. Iska clarification dijiye. I mailed twice and got no answer. I should get some credit. Or I can be cast in some role, at least in some project. That’s all I am seeking."

Interestingly, at the time of release, the film drew significant social media attention due to striking similarities with the 2004 South Korean film A Moment to Remember. Many netizens identified the film as a remake of this classic, which revolves around a couple facing early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

About Saiyaara

Despite new faces in Bollywood, with fresh chemistry and storylines that have kept the audience hooked right from the beginning amongst the big-budget releases. Saiyaara marked the debut of Ahaan Panday, brother of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and nephew of Chunky Panday. It also stars Varun Badola and Geeta Agarwal in key roles.