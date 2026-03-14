/Ahead of Oscars 2026, a look at Indian films that made history at the Academy Awards; RRR to Slumdog Millionaire

This British-Indian co-production emerged as one of the most-talked about film. Directed by Danny Boyle, it became one of the biggest winners at the 2009 Oscars. Slumdog Millionaire secured eight Academy Awards, among which were Best Picture and Best Director. A. R. Rahman, the music composer, took home two Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Jai Ho. Lyricist Gulzar was also recognized with an award for Best Original Song, and sound designer Resul Pookutty achieved the award for Best Sound Mixing.