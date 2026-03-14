/Ahead of Oscars 2026, a look at Indian films that made history at the Academy Awards; RRR to Slumdog Millionaire

The 98th Academy Awards is scheduled to happen on March 15, 2026. The ceremony will honour films and artists who have moved the world with their stories and performances. Take a look at Indian films and artists who have created history at the Oscars.
The Academy Awards 2026 is around the corner, and viewers are excited to witness Hollywood's biggest night this year, which is slated to take place on March 15, 2026. In India, fans can catch the live telecast of the Oscars on March 16 at 4:30 AM IST on JioHotstar and the official YouTube channel of the Academy. Ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, take a look at Indian films and artists who have created history at the Oscars.
It won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Oscars. The Elephant Whisperers is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga. The Tamil documentary revolves around an indigenous couple caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu in Tamil Nadu.
Smile Pinki, directed by Megan Mylan, bagged the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject. Released in 2008, it revolves around a young girl from rural India born with a cleft lip and how life-changing surgery transforms her future.
This was a historical drama directed by Richard Attenborough. Said to be one of the most celebrated films associated with India at the Oscars, it bagged eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Ben Kingsley. This film also made costume designer Bhanu Athaiya the first Indian to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design.
This British-Indian co-production emerged as one of the most-talked about film. Directed by Danny Boyle, it became one of the biggest winners at the 2009 Oscars. Slumdog Millionaire secured eight Academy Awards, among which were Best Picture and Best Director. A. R. Rahman, the music composer, took home two Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Jai Ho. Lyricist Gulzar was also recognized with an award for Best Original Song, and sound designer Resul Pookutty achieved the award for Best Sound Mixing.
S.S. Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR was not only a box-office success but also achieved global attention for its track Naatu Naatu, which won the Oscar for Best Original Song. It was composed by M. M. Keeravani with lyrics by Chandrabose. It became the first song from an Indian film to win in the category.
This is a documentary that won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject at the 91st Academy Awards. It is produced by Guneet Monga, and the film focuses on menstrual health awareness and how menstruation is a stigma in rural India.