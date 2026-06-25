/James Bond search continues with new audition round expected in August: Report

Following months of rumours and industry buzz, the search for the next James Bond appears to be gaining momentum, with reports suggesting that another round of auditions is being planned for August. As speculation continues over who will inherit cinema's most iconic spy role, the latest development signals that the casting process is moving into a new phase.

More details of next James Bond

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and the producers of the James Bond franchise are working on selecting the cast for playing the titular role. As per the report of Deadline, Denis has been calling talent directly and indicated that the next round will take place in August.

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Reportedly, meetings have been going on with the talent since 2025, while casting director Nina Gola has been meeting with lesser-known actors for the past several weeks to see who would join some of the more prominent actors expected to get a call. So far, the next James Bond film doesn't have a release date yet.

In February 2025, it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios had gained full creative control of the franchise and that long-serving producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson would step down from producing future films in the series, although they would remain co-owners. On 25 March 2025, Amazon MGM announced that producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman have been selected to produce the next James Bond film. Pascal will produce the film through Pascal Pictures, and Heyman will produce via Heyday Films.

All about James Bond franchise: Diamonds Are Forever, Golden Eye and more

The character was created by British novelist Ian Fleming in 1953. In films it has been portrayed by twenty-seven productions by actors Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Eon Productions, which now holds the adaptation rights to all of Fleming's Bond novels, made all but two entries in the film series. Some of the films based on James Bond are Diamonds Are Forever (1971), Licence to Kill (1989), Golden Eye (1995), Die Another Day (2002) and Casino Royale (2006).