/White House imagines Donald Trump as James Bond amid ongoing search for new 007; internet reacts

Amazon MGM Studios is currently on a hunt for the next James Bond actor, and amid the ongoing search, The White House has brought Donald Trump into the 007 conversation. On May 17, the administration’s official X account shared a stylised image portraying Trump as a British spy in a tuxedo holding a gun.

Donald Trump as James Bond

In the black and white graphic, which also had the classic “007” branding, Trump was seen holding a silencer-equipped pistol while dressed in classic Bond fashion. The poster also carried the slogan "Make America Great Again." The image was posted with an eye emoji as the caption, and within no time, the visual went viral on social media.

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Search for the next James Bond

The meme-like upload came shortly after reports emerged that Amazon MGM Studios had launched casting auditions for the next James Bond film. Acclaimed casting director Nina Gold, known for her work on Game of Thrones, The Crown and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has reportedly been given the task of finding a successor to Daniel Craig.

Several actors such as Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner and Tom Francis are reportedly under consideration for the part.

The studio confirmed that the casting process is underway, saying, "While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right."

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Internet reacts to Trump as Bond