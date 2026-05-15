/The search for the next James Bond begins: Auditions officially underway, Game of Thrones casting director joins

If you see a James Bond in you, spend some bucks and go for the audition. After a long wait and a wild game of guessing who will be the next 007, auditions for James Bond have officially kicked off.

Amazon MGM Studios, which now holds the creative rights to the franchise, has started auditioning actors to find the next deserving man smart enough to play the iconic character after British actor Daniel Craig.

James Bond auditions have begun!

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Amazon MGM Studios has started the auditions with the help of Nina Gold, a British casting director, to find the next 007, Variety has learned. In a statement, the studio has confirmed that the search for the next 007 is underway.

“The search for the next James Bond is underway,” Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement. “While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

Nina has been involved in the project to find the next 26th James Bond. She has worked to find the cast of the highly acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones. However, Gold has not released a comment yet.

But a source has confirmed the news. She has also worked in the Netflix series The Crown, the five films in the Star Wars franchise, Daisy Ridley as Rey in The Force Awakens, The Martian and Conclave. She was nominated for an Oscar for her work in Hamnet in 2026, the first time the Academy honoured casting directors.

Before Nina, it was Debbie McWilliams, who helped in finding Craig, Pierce Brosnan and Timothy Dalton.

James Bond movie: All we know about the project

The next James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, the director of the Dune franchise. “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight is behind the script. David Heyman of the “Harry Potter” series is producing the movie with

Tanya Lapointe as executive producer of the film.

In April, during Amazon MGM Studios' presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the studio head, Courtenay Valenti, talked about the casting process, sharing, “Now, I know you’re all wondering when we’re going to announce who’s playing James Bond.”

''Please know that we’re taking the time to do this with care and deep respect. It is the dream of a lifetime for all of us to bring audiences this next chapter, and it’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly,'' he said.